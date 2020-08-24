Henry County to distribute $5 million in CARES Act funds

Henry County is taking applications from small businesses and non-profits hoping to get financial help from the impact of the coronavirus.
The south metro Atlanta community has about $5 million in CARES Act funding it plans to use to help companies and organizations that had unexpected expenses because of the pandemic, including the shutdown of most operations earlier this year to slow the spread of the disease.
Henry leaders said they plan to set aside 60% of the $5 million for reimbursement relief for non-profits and small businesses. The county will get the remaining 40%.
Reimbursements will be distributed for employee costs related to the virus that were not budgeted, COVID-19 testing, food delivery for elderly and vulnerable populations, non-profit assistance and acquisition of medical and protective supplies for public health and safety workers. Grants for small businesses also will be available through the funds.
Applications for the money are available at the Henry County government website and will be vetted through the Henry Grant Department. For more information contact Nathifa Cunningham at 770-288-6541.