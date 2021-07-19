ajc logo
Henry County sets operating times for senior centers

Henry County announced last week that most senior centers, including Bear Creek, will begin operating Monday at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.
Henry County announced last week that most senior centers, including Bear Creek, will begin operating Monday at 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays.

By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Henry County senior centers on Monday will begin operating from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays as part of the south metro community’s reopening of facilities for older residents.

The operating times, part of the county’s phase 3 reopening plan, are set for Hidden Valley Senior Center, Bear Creek Senior Center and Locust Grove Senior Center. Heritage Senior Center will operate from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., but on Tuesdays and Thursdays instead of daily.

No meals will be served at centers, but drive thru lunches will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Center activities or events will be permitted only to those who pre-register for classes because of space limitations, the county said. The activities offered include card playing, board games and billiards on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Masks will be optional for vaccinated persons, but temperature screenings are required.

