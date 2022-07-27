Henry County sets new start times for elementary, middle schools

The district is moving elementary school start times to 7:35 a.m., which is 10 minutes earlier than that of the previous year, the south metro Atlanta school system says. School will end at 2:15 p.m., 10 minutes earlier than past dismissals.

The school day will begin at 9 a.m. for middle school students, 15 minutes later than the start of the day last year. The end of the school day moves back five minutes to 4 p.m.