Henry County Schools to pay staffers $1,000 for getting vaccinated

“Last year was a challenge like no other for our students and our staff members as we were constantly having to adjust to the presence and possibilities of COVID-19 on our campuses,” Henry Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said. “Our students and our families deserve and expect predictability and stability in their learning, and keeping our buildings open and supporting our employees’ health are paramount to these efforts.”

The district said COVID-19 infections are costly for school systems. For instance, infected teachers can be away from the classroom for as many as 10 days when quarantined. That can lead to the need for substitutes, who can cost a school system more than $8,000 in pay per quarantine.