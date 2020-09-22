Henry County Schools opens new performing arts center

The 49,000-square-foot facility is in the Fairview area and has been under construction for the past few years. It will be used to host some of the 400 events that are held annually in the south metro community at the original Henry Performing Arts Center in McDonough.

“This is a great day and marks another milestone for our district as we expand opportunities for our students and staff to showcase their talents to the community in a state-of-the-art venue,” Henry Schools Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said.