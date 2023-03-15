Henry County Schools investigating incident at Ola Middle School

Henry County Schools leaders said Wednesday they are investigating an altercation that resulted in injuries to a middle school student.
In an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the district confirmed that a student had been injured Wednesday at Ola Middle School, but declined to say what type of injury or provide further details.
“There is an investigation into it now so we can’t say a lot,” spokesman Kyle Sears said.
The district said a school resource officer and EMS responded to the situation.
“Disruption to the safety of our school environment is never tolerated, and any students involved in such behavior will be held accountable,” the school system said. “An active investigation is underway, and no further details are available at this time.”
