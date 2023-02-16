BreakingNews
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in SW Atlanta
Henry County Schools changes operating hours for advanced studies academy

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Henry County has changed the operating hours for its Academy for Advanced Studies because of transportation issues.

AAS will operate from 7:45 a.m.-12:50 p.m. during the 2023-2024 school year, the south metro Atlanta district says. Doors to the school will open at 7 a.m. and first period will begin at 7:45 a.m. The move is designed to make it easier for students to attend three 90-minute classes without losing valuable instructional time.

The district said AAS is starting earlier because of “transportation challenges coupled with schedule coordination issues.” The school system, like others in metro Atlanta, is struggling to find enough bus drivers to fill all available routes.

Afternoon transportation from AAS will remain available to return students to their home high school on time for afternoon classes, the district said.

“We want students and their families to know as they prepare to register for the 2023-2024 school year that this modified schedule is designed to improve the effectiveness of AAS course programming, improve coordination with high schools and increase work-based learning opportunities,” the district said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

