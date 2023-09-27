BreakingNews
Screenwriters return to work for first time in nearly five months while actors await new negotiations

Henry County Schools breaks ground on new transportation facility

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Credit: Jenni Girtman

1 hour ago
Henry County Schools broke ground Tuesday on an almost 33,000-square-foot transportation facility planned for McDonough.

The new facility, which is expected to be completed in February 2025, will house 218 air-conditioned, clean-fuel buses and serve 150 drivers, along with administrative staff, mechanics, and other shop personnel, the south metro Atlanta school system said in a news release. It will be located on Nail Drive near Oakland Elementary School.

“Henry County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the country,” Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said. “Facility upgrades are long overdue to improve our transportation infrastructure and provide more timely service, more reasonable routes, and more efficient operations for our students and families.”

The district said the facility is part of a $19.4 million transportation project that will include upgrades to the school system’s existing transportation hub on Lemon Street in McDonough. The investment is part of Henry Schools’ overall efforts to improve transportation, including the updating and modernization of its fleet of 310 buses.

When construction is completed, Henry Schools will split service into west and east operations, the district said. The new facility, which will be its westside building, and will primarily serve schools in the Dutchtown, Eagle’s Landing, Hampton and Luella clusters. It also will serve a portion of the Exceptional Student Education program.

The building is expected to provide more space for maintenance and a range of operations, including Henry Schools’ first propane fueling stations and dedicated bus driver training spaces, the school system said.

“Transportation is an essential aspect to school,” said Annette Edwards, chairwoman of the Henry County Board of Education. “This groundbreaking represents a significant step in our commitment to student safety and well-being.”

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

