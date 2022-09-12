Henry County previews hoped-for aquatic center

Henry County leaders previewed recently a video of what the southside community’s long-sought aquatic center could look like.
The proposed facility could include a 50-meter competition pool, lazy river, artificial wave pool and children’s splash playground, according to a presentation of the county board of commissioners last Wednesday. Other amenities could include food trucks, therapeutics recreation pool and rooftop terrace for meeting space.
“This is the Disney World of the south,” Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Jonathon Penn said.
Henry leaders in April agreed to locate the facility at the county-owned Cotton Fields Golf Course, a 150-acre site on Industrial Boulevard near I-75 in McDonough. At the time, the county said the project would cost about $22 million, but appeared to back off an exit cost on Wednesday.
Penn said the county would issue a request for proposal for construction early next year, which would give the community a better idea on cost. Construction could begin in May 2023 and the facility would open Memorial Day 2024.
“We asked you to make Henry County second to none and you have made us second to none with this presentation,” Commissioner Vivian Thomas said.
The facility would be paid for with SPLOST funds as well as possibly with impact fees and American Rescue Plan Act monies, the county said.
About the Author