ajc logo
X

Henry County previews hoped-for aquatic center

Henry County officials updated commissioners last week on plans for proposed aquatic center.

Combined ShapeCaption
Henry County officials updated commissioners last week on plans for proposed aquatic center.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

Henry County leaders previewed recently a video of what the southside community’s long-sought aquatic center could look like.

The proposed facility could include a 50-meter competition pool, lazy river, artificial wave pool and children’s splash playground, according to a presentation of the county board of commissioners last Wednesday. Other amenities could include food trucks, therapeutics recreation pool and rooftop terrace for meeting space.

“This is the Disney World of the south,” Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Jonathon Penn said.

Henry leaders in April agreed to locate the facility at the county-owned Cotton Fields Golf Course, a 150-acre site on Industrial Boulevard near I-75 in McDonough. At the time, the county said the project would cost about $22 million, but appeared to back off an exit cost on Wednesday.

Penn said the county would issue a request for proposal for construction early next year, which would give the community a better idea on cost. Construction could begin in May 2023 and the facility would open Memorial Day 2024.

“We asked you to make Henry County second to none and you have made us second to none with this presentation,” Commissioner Vivian Thomas said.

The facility would be paid for with SPLOST funds as well as possibly with impact fees and American Rescue Plan Act monies, the county said.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners 8h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
10h ago
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia football is part of political playbook this fall
15h ago
FILE - Drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, March 15, 2022. Lebanon's central bank lifted its remaining subsidies on fuel on Monday, Sept 12, 2022, gas station owners said, ending a year-long process of scaling back on the expensive program. Fuel subsidies once cost the cash-strapped country some $3 billion annually. Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty and decimated the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar by around 90 percent. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

Credit: Bilal Hussein

Lebanon: Central Bank lifts all expensive fuel subsidies
1h ago
FILE - Drivers wait to get fuel at a gas station in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon, March 15, 2022. Lebanon's central bank lifted its remaining subsidies on fuel on Monday, Sept 12, 2022, gas station owners said, ending a year-long process of scaling back on the expensive program. Fuel subsidies once cost the cash-strapped country some $3 billion annually. Lebanon is in the throes of a crippling economic crisis that has plunged three-quarters of its population into poverty and decimated the value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar by around 90 percent. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein, File)

Credit: Bilal Hussein

Lebanon: Central Bank lifts all expensive fuel subsidies
1h ago
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, left, gestures during the post-Cabinet press conference with Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall, at Parliament, in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Ardern said Monday that her government will not be pursuing any moves toward changing New Zealand to a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Mark Mitchell/New Zealand Herald via AP)

Credit: Mark Mitchell

New Zealand PM says no republic plan following queen's death
1h ago
The Latest
Interviewer John Champion (right) talks with Jarius Bloodser during the Hawks' inaugural "Interview Day" event at State Farm Arena on Saturday, September 10, 2022. (Photo: Steve Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Hawks, State Farm Arena hold special job fair for hundreds of jobs
Dickens challenges New Orleans mayor to bet over Falcons-Saints game
Georgia considers ‘significant’ cash lifeline to Grady as AMC closure looms
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
16h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
23h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top