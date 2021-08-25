ajc logo
Henry County pivots to remote learning at six schools because of COVID

Two Henry County schools will revert to remote learning until Monday because of high numbers of COVID-19 quarantines. (file photo)
Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

Henry County is switching to remote learning because of the impact of positive COVID-19 cases at six of its schools

Oakland Elementary, Stockbridge Elementary, Locust Grove Middle, Luella Middle, Ola Middle and Dutchtown High schools suspended all on-campus classes Wednesday and switched to virtual instruction for the remainder of the week.

The south metro district said it made the decision at each school because of “a consistent increase in the number of individuals” who required to be quarantined because of contact with those infected by the virus.

“Students and staff will transition to remote learning effective tomorrow, August 25 through Friday, August 27,” the district wrote on its website about the school closures. “A return to on-campus learning is anticipated for Monday, August 30.”

Like most metro Atlanta school systems, Henry is struggling with overwhelming cases of positive COVID-19 infections. The closure of schools is a first for Henry, which previously had limited its switch to remote learning only if a grade level was impacted.

In closing the schools, Henry joins nearby Clayton County, which has temporarily closed 10 schools so far this year and switched them to remote learning.

Henry County recorded 480 COVID-19 cases in its latest data report, which spans Aug. 17-23. Of those cases, 480 were students, 53 were staff. The district began requiring masks for students and staff on Aug. 10.

