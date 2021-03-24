Henry County election leaders certify E-SPLOST referendum

Voters last Tuesday approved the E-SPLOST -- set to begin in 2022 and expected to raise $325 million -- with 4,347 yes votes and 2,043 no votes, the officials said. Henry Elections officials certified the vote during a special-called meeting Wednesday.

The Henry County school system, which has seen its student population and number of schools more than double since 1999, plans to use the money to buy 125 buses, expand six schools and build three new ones, including a STEM high school.