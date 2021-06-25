Henry County Development Authority adds project manager

Cameron Barnhill is joining the Henry County Development Authority’s economic development team as a project manager.
The Atlanta native, a graduate of Kennesaw State University with a bachelor’s degree in management, will begin later this month.
“The opportunity to engage in the economic development field has been a career goal for me,” Barnhill said. “Henry County is recognized as a successful economic development program due in large part to the leadership of elected officials, appointed board members, and professional staff.”
During this time at KSU, Barnhill was selected one of 100 college-aged nationwide ambassadors that organized, hosted and led events showcasing the vast technologies and services offered by Amazon.
Barnhill also volunteered for KSU Miracle, a student run philanthropy organization devoted to raising money for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta through different fundraisers, the development authority said.
“Henry County continues to experience tremendous growth in new projects thanks to the positive business climate that has been created here, Josh Fenn, executive director of the economic development organization, said.
“Cameron will be playing a significant role in assisting businesses to find the right location and resources to establish operations here. He will be working with our statewide partners to attract new jobs and investments for the community,” Jenn said.