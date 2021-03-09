X

Henry County Commission to have first meeting after Barham death

District 3 Henry County Commissioner Gary Barham.
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Henry County Commission will hold its first meeting since the death of one of its members on Tuesday.

The body will meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, a week after Commissioner Gary Barham, who represented the county’s third district, passed away from complications from COVID-19.

Items on Tuesday’s agenda include discussions on proposed transportation SPLOST for the county, declaring the control tower at the Atlanta Speedway Airport as surplus property and an amendment to the 2019-2020 general fund.

The event will be broadcast via the county’s Facebook page.

