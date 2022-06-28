Henry County chairwoman gets restraining order against outspoken resident

.

As evidence of harassment, Harrell sent the AJC several posts from Calhoun, in which she accuses Harrell of corruption, along with state Sen. Emanuel Jones, Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett and others. In one post, she calls Harrell and Jones “house negroes,” a phrase that refers to enslaved Blacks who were assigned to housework during slavery and now used derisively in the Black community.

Calhoun, who said she plans to appeal the decision, said she was not harassing Harrell, but exercising her right to free speech.

She said the language she used in Facebook posts about Harrell — including calling the chairwoman vile, corrupt and using an expletive to describe the official —were her opinion and not harassment.

“She said me saying the word snake was threatening,” Calhoun, who defended herself at the hearing, said of the judge. “There is nothing wrong with me calling Carlotta Harrell a snake.”

Calhoun said she does not plan to refrain from criticizing the chairwoman because of the restraining order.

“It’s not going to stop me from doing what I do,” she said.