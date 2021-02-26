Henry County building public safety complex for police, firefighters

The south metro Atlanta community broke ground on an almost 12,000-square-foot facility North Henry Public Safety and Wellness Complex earlier this month. It will include a 2,918 square-foot police precinct and a three-bay, 8,639-square-foot fire station.

“This is truly a great day, not just for the Fairview Community and North Henry County, but it’s a great day for all of our public safety personnel and the entire county as a whole, Henry County Commissioner Bruce Holmes said at the grounbreaking. “I’m looking forward to getting this project constructed, getting it going and getting it built. I’m looking forward to improving response times for both fire and police and I’m looking forward to keeping our citizens safe.”