Henry County building public safety complex for police, firefighters

Henry County is building a public safety complex that will include recreation space, walking paths and a fitness center.
The south metro Atlanta community broke ground on an almost 12,000-square-foot facility North Henry Public Safety and Wellness Complex earlier this month. It will include a 2,918 square-foot police precinct and a three-bay, 8,639-square-foot fire station.
“This is truly a great day, not just for the Fairview Community and North Henry County, but it’s a great day for all of our public safety personnel and the entire county as a whole, Henry County Commissioner Bruce Holmes said at the grounbreaking. “I’m looking forward to getting this project constructed, getting it going and getting it built. I’m looking forward to improving response times for both fire and police and I’m looking forward to keeping our citizens safe.”
The police precinct will include a lobby, conference room, two offices and an area for six cubicles. The fire station -- Station No. 6 -- will include sleeping quarters for eight, dining room, fitness facility and full kitchen with a pantry. The two projects will cost a combined $3.9 million.
In addition, the complex will host multi-purpose sports fields that include two soccer/lacrosse fields, sports field lighting, a concession and restroom building. That project, which also will include eight feet walking paths and 226 parking spaces, will cost $2.6 million.
The new police precinct is set for 16 Fairview Road and the fire station will be at 30 Fairview Road. The multi-purpose sports fields is being developed at 1935 Panola Road.