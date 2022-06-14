ajc logo
Henry County allocates $25 million to resurfacing dozens of roads

Henry County last week approved $25 million in resurfacing spending for 87 roads.

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

More than 80 Henry County roads will soon be resurfaced thanks to $25 million in SPLOST funding.

The south metro Atlanta community agreed last week to pay Blount Construction Company of Marietta to do the work, which will see 87 roads resurfaced. Funding will come from SPLOST V and TSPLOST accounts.

The county said a portion of funding could come from Georgia Department of Transportation LMIG proceeds and the general fund, but it was not clear how much.

Henry has been trying to address infrastructure issues that have resulted from its fast growth over the last decade. The county, with roughly 250,000 residents, is the second fastest-growing in metro Atlanta behind Forsyth County.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

