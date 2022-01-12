Hamburger icon
Henry County adds new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

Henry County has added a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at New Hope Cathedral in Stockbridge. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images/TNS)
Henry County has added a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at New Hope Cathedral in Stockbridge. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images/TNS)

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Henry County has added New Hope Cathedral as an additional drive-thru site for COVID-19 testing for Atlanta’s southside.

Tests, which are free, will be administered from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the site, 1738 Fairview Road, Stockbridge, 3028.

The addition of New Hope as a testing site comes more Americans are seeking to find out if they have the virus because of the more transmissible omicron variant. That has led to long lines at testing sites.

“Making COVID testing available to the South Metro Community is a huge deal for our citizens and will go a long way in ending this horrible pandemic,” said Henry Commissioner Bruce Holmes, in whose district the new site resides.

For information or to schedule an appointment, visit, https://www.covidsolutions.org/.

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

