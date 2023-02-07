Henry Commissioner Clemmons to take 90-day leave of absence for mental health

Clemmons, who was elected in 2016 and was Henry’s first Black woman commissioner, said she was taking the time off on the advice of her doctor and that she would seek on Tuesday approval from the board of commissioners for the leave as required by law.

“I will remain devoted to my mission of making Henry County a safer and more compassionate home for our residents,” Clemmons, who represents Henry’s second district, said in a release. “My request does not mean my dedicated public service work is done.