Henry Commissioner Clemmons to take 90-day leave of absence for mental health

Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position to tend to her physical and mental health.
Clemmons, who was elected in 2016 and was Henry’s first Black woman commissioner, said she was taking the time off on the advice of her doctor and that she would seek on Tuesday approval from the board of commissioners for the leave as required by law.
“I will remain devoted to my mission of making Henry County a safer and more compassionate home for our residents,” Clemmons, who represents Henry’s second district, said in a release. “My request does not mean my dedicated public service work is done.
“However, for me to serve the community with the highest standards of care, taking a leave of absence to attend to my physical and mental health must be my priority during the next 90 days,” Clemmons said. “I hope to return to my elected duties stronger than ever.”
Clemmons said constituent aides in her office and county administrative staff will handle any concerns that come up in her district.
“I would like to thank the many Henry County residents for their ongoing support while I have served as commissioner,” she said. “I realize there is much which still needs to be improved within Henry County. Our residents must be able to trust their commissioners will act in their best interests whether in public or behind the scenes.”
