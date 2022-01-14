Henry Commission reaffirms Nancy Rowan as new county attorney

The Henry Commission reaffirmed Nancy Rowan as the new county attorney at a special-called meeting on Friday.
Rowan, a senior lawyer at Squire Patton Boggs, replaced longtime county attorney Patrick Jaugstetter at the beginning of the year at the request of Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell.
But some members of the commission questioned the appointment and sought a public meeting to discuss the matter. They wanted more clarity in their ability to have a say in the hiring process.
Harrell told them state law allowed them to overrule her appointment her decision if a majority of the commissioners voted to reject Rowan as the new county attorney within 30 days.
After calling for a vote of the six-member board, only Commissioners Johnny Wilson and Greg Cannon voted to reject Rowan.
“We’ve taken the objections for and against (the nomination),” she said. “This board, the majority, has agreed to the appointment of Nancy Rowan of Squire Patton and Boggs as our legal counsel.”
