Henry Commission chairwoman receiving police protection after threats

Henry Solicitor General Pam Bettis told the audience at this week’s board meeting that Harrell is not the only elected officials who has been threatened and offered other commissioners protection if necessary.

“Based on the physical threats that have been made to her person, I agreed with the sheriff (Reginald Scandrett) that this security detail was important, Bettis said. “Mrs. Harrell is not the only official who has had threats against her life and that’s unfortunate in our day and time.”

Jeff Turner, chairman of the neighboring Clayton County Commission, said it’s not unusual for elected leaders to face angry constituents. But he said it is smart to get protection when the displeasure escalates to threats of physical harm.

“We have to take those types of situations seriously,” said Turner, a former chief of police. “If she has even a perceived threat against her person, I think she is doing the right thing.”

Harrell said she just wants to do her job without being threatened.

“I ran for this position because I love this county,” she said, “And I want to do what’s best.”