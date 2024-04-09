Henry Commission Chairwoman Harrell to hold State of County address

Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell will hold a State of the County address on Thursday at Grace Baptist Church ATL in Stockbridge.

The event, which is presented in partnership with the Council for Quality Growth and the Henry Chamber of Commerce, is set for 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m., with remarks beginning at 9 a.m. The address will focus on achievements and projects from last year as well as what’s ahead for 2024.

Geosam Capital Group, the presenter of the breakfast, will offer a video presentation and remarks from Ron Alston, a senior vice president at banking giant Truist.

Also scheduled to speak are Sally Riker, 2024 chair of the Council for Quality Growth; Danny Johnson, managing director of the Natural Resources Department of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Metro North Georgia Water Planning District; and Cheri Matthews, Henry County Manager.

“We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with Henry County working on behalf of our members for healthy policies that support growth” said Michael Paris, president & CEO of the Council for Quality Growth. The council works with Henry and its municipalities to advocate for members of the organization to do business in the area.