Metro Atlanta

Henry Commission Chairwoman Harrell to hold State of County address

Henry County Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell to hold fourth State of the County address on Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church ATL in Stockbridge. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Henry County Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell to hold fourth State of the County address on Wednesday at Grace Baptist Church ATL in Stockbridge. (Natrice Miller/ Natrice.miller@ajc.com)
By
33 minutes ago

Henry County Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell will hold a State of the County address on Thursday at Grace Baptist Church ATL in Stockbridge.

The event, which is presented in partnership with the Council for Quality Growth and the Henry Chamber of Commerce, is set for 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m., with remarks beginning at 9 a.m. The address will focus on achievements and projects from last year as well as what’s ahead for 2024.

Geosam Capital Group, the presenter of the breakfast, will offer a video presentation and remarks from Ron Alston, a senior vice president at banking giant Truist.

Also scheduled to speak are Sally Riker, 2024 chair of the Council for Quality Growth; Danny Johnson, managing director of the Natural Resources Department of the Atlanta Regional Commission’s Metro North Georgia Water Planning District; and Cheri Matthews, Henry County Manager.

“We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with Henry County working on behalf of our members for healthy policies that support growth” said Michael Paris, president & CEO of the Council for Quality Growth. The council works with Henry and its municipalities to advocate for members of the organization to do business in the area.

About the Author

Leon Stafford covers south metro government

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

‘Be prepared,’ CDC tells state leaders after bird flu found in Texas1h ago

Credit: Karl L. Moore/Mooreshots LLC

Home Depot Backyard could be redeveloped into entertainment complex
2h ago

Credit: File photo

A.M. ATL: The long and winding City Hall corruption case
1h ago

Credit: AP

Lagging Biden’s cash haul, Trump races to catch up with Atlanta event
1h ago

Credit: AP

Lagging Biden’s cash haul, Trump races to catch up with Atlanta event
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Today is the last chance to weigh in on mining near the Okefenokee
29m ago
The Latest

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Early rain tapering to scattered showers this afternoon
13m ago
Solar eclipse draws shaded eyes skyward across metro Atlanta
ECLIPSE FORECAST
Fewer clouds expected in metro Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Complete list of winners from the 2024 CMT Music Awards
The day the lights went down on the Masters
U.S. Soccer Federation headquarters will be named for Arthur Blank