Henry Commission chairwoman Harrell takes office

Carlotta Harris Harrell was sworn in Wednesday as the new chairwoman of the Henry County Commission.
The ceremony, held in the community room of the Henry County Administration Building, included an invocation by Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church pastor William Flippin Sr. and oath of office administered by Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Trea Pipkin.
Harrell replaces June Wood, who she defeated for the seat in November.
“It is about bringing the community together and at the end of the day, we have to make sure that our cities and the county is working together,” Harrell said in remarks during the ceremony. “I am looking forward to working with all our community partners and stakeholders.
“When I am voting on the dais, I am voting as an individual and I am voting for what is going to best for the citizens of Henry County,” she said.