Henry Commission cancels meeting after failing to reach second quorum in a month

County Manager Cheri Hobson-Matthews said several items on Tuesday’s agenda will need to be addressed soon because of filing or contract deadlines. They include airport agreements, grant acceptance for the Henry County District Attorney’s Office and approval of dashcam equipment and laptops for recently ordered police cruisers.

“Any delay we have in ordering anything can screw us up in the end,” Henry Police Chief Mark Amerman told the board about delaying action on vehicle equipment. “We can have new beautiful cars and not have the computers and laptops we need to do our jobs in them.”

Matthews said she had also hoped the board would have taken action on pay raises and COVID-19 vaccination incentives for county workers during Tuesday’s meeting.

“It’s critical for us to retain our employees,” Matthews said of the salary increases.