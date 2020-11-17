Henry cancels commission meeting because of COVID-19 infection

“The Henry County Commission meeting scheduled for tomorrow, November 17, 2020 has been cancelled,” the south metro Atlanta government posted on its website. “A key staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus and was in direct contact with other staff and several members of the leadership team.”

The county said it was cancelling the meeting out of an “abundance of caution” and that Henry staffers will self-quarantine while they await tests on their health. The county did not name the infected staffer.