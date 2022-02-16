Henry adds deputy county coroner as workload grows

County Coroner Donald Cleveland told the commissioners that calls to his office — about 650 in 2021 — have been increasing as the once rural Georgia county has grown. The office has been handling the volume with a part-time deputy coroner, but was becoming overwhelmed and needed to add a fulltime deputy staffer keep up.

“It has become impossible for one person to handle the increasing case load, along with administrative duties and being called out in middle of night,” he said in a resolution to approve the job.