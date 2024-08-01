Exclusive: How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
THURSDAY’S WEATHER

Heat advisory on first day of school for most metro Atlanta districts

More storms possible this afternoon
By
47 minutes ago

Thursday is the first day of school for most metro Atlanta districts, and a heat advisory is in place.

It will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., meaning it will be dangerously hot this afternoon for recess, the ride home or any after-school activities.

Heat advisories take effect when heat index values — an accurate measure of how hot it really feels taking both air temperature and relative humidity into account — top 105 degrees.

With all of the rain we’ve had the past several days, humidity is extremely high. Heat index values could reach up to 110 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. In high humidity, the body can’t cool itself efficiently because perspiration doesn’t easily evaporate.

That is dangerous because heatstroke sets in when your body temperature exceeds 103 degrees, which can cause damage to the brain, kidneys, muscles, and even death.

ExploreWhat you need to know to stay safe in Atlanta’s heat

Drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun as much as possible, the NWS warns. If you must spend time outdoors, take extra precautions. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothes, limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening and take immediate action if you notice symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Those symptoms include heavy sweating, dizziness, a rapid pulse, nausea, headaches and cool, moist skin.

ExploreAs hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses

In addition to the heat, some areas will see more storms today.

“This afternoon, just a few isolated storms,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said. “Any one of these storms could become strong, but there’s not gonna be many this afternoon.”

Overall, the rain chance is at 30% today, and we will hover around 30-40% at least through early next week when we start to trend a little drier.

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Storm cleanup underway with more severe weather possible this afternoon
Placeholder Image

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Potential for more showers and storms through weekend
Placeholder Image

Credit: Special

As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses
Placeholder Image

WEATHER ALERT
Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for metro Atlanta counties
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

New resilience hub offers climate crisis relief in SW Atlanta1h ago
Ex Atlanta watershed official’s bribery convictions upheld
Gwinnett judge sets October hearing date for city of Mulberry lawsuit
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Gianna Zaffino

Though sidelined, Spencer Strider is bringing rock ‘n’ roll heat to fans
Discrimination lawsuit against Atlanta VC firm Fearless Fund explained
As hot temperatures return, Atlanta hospitals expect more heat illnesses