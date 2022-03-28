Health care staffing firm Soliant to open office in Cobb County

Soliant, a Gwinnett-based staffing firm that specializes in health care and life sciences, plans to open a sales office at the Galleria Atlanta Office Park that could bring as many as 130 sales jobs to Cobb County.
SelectCobb, the county’s chamber of commerce, announced the expansion in a Monday morning news release.
Soliant plans a spring opening for the office, which would be the company’s first in Cobb. The company in 2020 relocated its headquarters from Tucker to Peachtree Corners, and has expanded rapidly since then in response to rising demand for its services during the pandemic.
Soliant provides temporary staffing for positions in speech therapy, school counseling, nursing and other health care specialties, such as radiology.
Last year, the company announced it would add 200 jobs to the 400 already employed at its headquarters. With the latest announcement, the firm would employ over 700 workers in the Atlanta suburbs.
“With strong business infrastructure and a robust education system, Cobb County has fostered a talented and diverse workforce that will greatly complement our mission of making life better for healthcare and education professionals,” Lesley Slaughter, senior vice president of Soliant, said in a statement.
Owned by Piedmont Office Realty Trust, the 6-acre office park is located near the intersection of I-75 and I-285. The area has been a focal point of Cobb economic development efforts over the last several years, with the construction of Truist Park and the Battery.
