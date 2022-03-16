‘He is irreplaceable’: Leaders, loved ones pay tribute to former mayor Sam Massell

During Wednesday’s service, Massell was also remembered as being the transition between white leadership to Black leadership at Atlanta City Hall. He appointed the city’s first African-American department heads and the first woman to the City Council.

He is perhaps best known for laying the foundation for MARTA during his time as mayor by lobbying the state to pass a tax to fund the transit system. He was also a tireless advocate for Buckhead, and how the success of the Northside could benefit the city as a whole.

“The South was not ready for Black leadership and was even uneasy about the leadership of the Jewish community,” said former mayor and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young, who eulogized Massell. “We were a city that, for the leadership to emerge and survive, it had to reach out and become inclusive. And that came very easy to Sam Massell.”

Massell served one term as mayor, from 1970-74, before losing his reelection bid to Maynard Jackson. His civic work continued after leaving City Hall; he led the Buckhead Coalition, a business group, for over 30 years before stepping down in 2020.

People who knew Massell said he was a selfless, kind and courageous leader with a deep love for his family.

“Sam just understood innately the need to build bridges,” Mayor Andre Dickens said. “Atlanta would always be bigger than any one group’s interests.”

Caption Steve Selig gives remarks on behalf of the Massell family and the Buckhead Coalition on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the funeral for Sam Massell. Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Steve Selig, a local real estate leader and Massell’s cousin, described him as a whirling dervish: “Always on the go, and he remained so until the end.”

“Sam did not know the meaning of ‘can’t’ or ‘no,’” Selig said.

The service was attended by city officials, business leaders and family and friends, including former mayors Shirley Franklin, Kasim Reed and Keisha Lance Bottoms. Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary, who was friends with Massell, led a singalong of “Blowin’ in the Wind” via video.

“If ever there was a person who lives the essence of tikkun olam … Sam Massell, you have done it,” Yarrow said, referring to the Jewish value of repairing the world.