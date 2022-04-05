Have questions about Cobb cityhood elections? County to host town halls

Lost Mountain and Vinings will receive their own city-specific town halls, while East Cobb will be discussed at a general cityhood event on April 12 led by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. East Cobb was discussed in more depth at an event on March 24. A recording of the event is available online at cobbcounty.org/cityhood or through the county government’s YouTube page.

The proposed city of Mableton will not appear on the ballot until November, and a town hall has not yet been scheduled.