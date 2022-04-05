Have questions about Cobb cityhood elections? County to host town halls

Cobb County will hold three more town halls this month to address resident questions about the proposed cities of Lost Mountain, East Cobb and Vinings, which have all been fast-tracked to a May 26 vote.
Lost Mountain and Vinings will receive their own city-specific town halls, while East Cobb will be discussed at a general cityhood event on April 12 led by Chairwoman Lisa Cupid. East Cobb was discussed in more depth at an event on March 24. A recording of the event is available online at cobbcounty.org/cityhood or through the county government’s YouTube page.
The proposed city of Mableton will not appear on the ballot until November, and a town hall has not yet been scheduled.
Here’s the upcoming events:
- Lost Mountain Town Hall: 6 p.m., Thursday, April 7, Lost Mountain Park, 4845 Dallas Highway. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will take place at the West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway.
- Cityhood Town Hall: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 12, Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE.
- Vinings Town Hall: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 21, Cochise Riverview Club, 3795 Cochise Dr. SE.
About the Author
Editors' Picks