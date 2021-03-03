Have a vaccine appointment in DeKalb? Look for a new confirmation email

DeKalb County health officials are asking folks who have existing vaccination appointments to keep their eyes on their inboxes.
The DeKalb Board of Health said that, over the next two weeks, individuals with existing appointments at the county’s COVID-19 vaccination sites will receive a new appointment confirmation email as part of the county’s transition to the state’s online scheduling system.
DeKalb is one of many counties in the process of switching to the state system known as the Vaccine Registration and Administration Solution, or VRAS.
“While the email may raise suspicions of fraudulent activity for some, it is indeed legitimate,” health department officials said.
Those with further questions about existing DeKalb County Board of Health vaccinations can call 404-294-3700 and select Option 1.
Qualifying individuals seeking a vaccine appointment in DeKalb or elsewhere can now visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine and click on the “Health Dept Scheduling” icon.
A telephone hotline is also available between at 888-457-0186.