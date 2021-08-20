Gwinnett to spend millions on facelift for administration center

On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to choose Gilbane Building Company to renovate the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and One Justice Square buildings in Lawrenceville. The overhaul will focus on interior renovations and finishes to both the justice and administration center and floors of One Justice Square.

The updates will build upon previous renovations completed earlier this year to the third and fourth floors of One Justice Square. It’s still unclear when the project will begin and end, according to a county spokesperson.