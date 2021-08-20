Gwinnett to spend millions on facelift for administration center

Gwinnett County officials will move forward with a $34 million overhaul to its administration buildings.
On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners voted to choose Gilbane Building Company to renovate the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center and One Justice Square buildings in Lawrenceville. The overhaul will focus on interior renovations and finishes to both the justice and administration center and floors of One Justice Square.
The updates will build upon previous renovations completed earlier this year to the third and fourth floors of One Justice Square. It’s still unclear when the project will begin and end, according to a county spokesperson.
The multiphase project will be the first major update to the 61-acre justice and administration center campus since it opened in 1988, said County Administrator Glenn Stephens in a press release. The county will pay for it with general fund dollars through 2024.
The renovations to the county buildings are “important not only to maintain a healthy infrastructure for the future of GJAC, but also to provide adequate spacing needs and a more modern workspace for our employees to safely thrive and serve our communities,” Stephens said.