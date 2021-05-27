Gwinnett to hold virtual Memorial Day ceremony

Gwinnett County will hold a virtual Memorial Day ceremony Monday.
The ceremony, which will commemorate fallen military and law enforcement officers, will include the induction of three service members who died in military conflict into the Fallen Heroes Memorial.
It will include honor guard activities, a singing of the National Anthem, a three-volley salute and Taps.
The ceremony’s keynote speaker will be Retired Air Force Master Sergeant LC Johnson. Johnson, who lives in Gwinnett, is a member of local boards and authorities including the Development Authority of Gwinnett County, the Gwinnett County Public Schools Superintendent’s Advisory Board and the Atlanta Chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen.
Members of the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners will also deliver remarks.
The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. and will be watchable on TVGwinnettLive.com, the County’s Facebook and Twitter pages @GwinnettGov and on the County’s Vimeo page.
The ceremony will also be televised beginning at 1 p.m. on TV Gwinnett, the County’s local government access cable channel.