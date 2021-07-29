Gwinnett to build $4.1 million sensory treehouse for people with disabilities

On July 20, the Board of Commissioners agreed to spend $4.1 million to build the sensory treehouse at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center. The treehouse will be designed to accommodate all ages and abilities.

The structure will resemble a giant American chestnut tree, in which visitors will be immersed in an indoor sensory exhibit that uses video, audio and scents to mimic the feel of being in a traditional treehouse. Users will travel on an ADA-accessible boardwalk with self-directed learning stations to reach the structure.