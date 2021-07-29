ajc logo
X

Gwinnett to build $4.1 million sensory treehouse for people with disabilities

A sketch of the sensory treehouse that Gwinnett County officials will spend $4.1 million to build for people with disabilities to experience what it's like being in a canopy of trees. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Caption
A sketch of the sensory treehouse that Gwinnett County officials will spend $4.1 million to build for people with disabilities to experience what it's like being in a canopy of trees. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Credit: Gwinnett County

Credit: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett County officials plan to build a treehouse-like structure that will allow people with disabilities to experience what it’s like to be in a canopy of trees.

On July 20, the Board of Commissioners agreed to spend $4.1 million to build the sensory treehouse at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center. The treehouse will be designed to accommodate all ages and abilities.

The structure will resemble a giant American chestnut tree, in which visitors will be immersed in an indoor sensory exhibit that uses video, audio and scents to mimic the feel of being in a traditional treehouse. Users will travel on an ADA-accessible boardwalk with self-directed learning stations to reach the structure.

The county expects to start building the treehouse in the fall and complete it a year later.

“The sensory treehouse will provide people the opportunity to connect with the ecosystem and challenge their senses,” said Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson in a press release. “It will help children without disabilities perceive the world as experienced by children with disabilities and the other way around by immersing them in nature.”

The sensory treehouse at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center will include an ADA-accessible boardwalk with self-directed learning stations. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
Caption
The sensory treehouse at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center will include an ADA-accessible boardwalk with self-directed learning stations. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

In Other News
1
Snellville approves same millage rate for 7th consecutive year
2
Berkeley Lake anticipates $800K in American Rescue Plan Act Funds
3
Berkeley Lake rolls back millage rate for slight property tax reduction
4
Sugar Hill greenway construction continues despite showers
5
Large rental community coming to Buford area
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top