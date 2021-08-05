Gwinnett taking applications for Citizens Police Academy

The Gwinnett County Police Department will accept applications for its Citizens Police Academy until August 24. The program will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights from September 7 to October 26.

People who participate in the program will learn about a variety of topics, including crime prevention, criminal investigations, crime scene investigations, DUI enforcement, gangs, S.W.A.T., traffic enforcement, use of force and 911 communications.