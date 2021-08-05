Gwinnett taking applications for Citizens Police Academy

Curious about how police officers perform their jobs? There’s a class for that.
The Gwinnett County Police Department will accept applications for its Citizens Police Academy until August 24. The program will meet from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights from September 7 to October 26.
People who participate in the program will learn about a variety of topics, including crime prevention, criminal investigations, crime scene investigations, DUI enforcement, gangs, S.W.A.T., traffic enforcement, use of force and 911 communications.
The academy is open to Gwinnett County residents, at least 18 years of age, who pass the application process and a driver’s and criminal history check. Applications are considered in the order they are received.
People who apply after the deadline will be considered for future sessions, which occur each year in the fall and spring.
Application forms can be downloaded on the county’s website. Applicants should submit the form by email to william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com or by mail to P.O. Box 602, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.