Gwinnett Stripers release safety measures, upgrades at Coolray Field

The Stripers installed a new 50- by 40-foot LED video display board beyond the right-center field fence, replacing the previous 30- by 40-foot board in the same location. A 42- by 6-foot auxiliary LED video display board in the left-field fence was also replaced.

Both boards will now show graphics, statistics, instant replays, highlights, promotions, advertisements and other content in high definition.

A designated, season-long rideshare pick-up and drop-off zone will be located at the corner of the VIP Lot (Lot A), steps away from the main entrance at Coolray Field. Fans will be able to purchase 12-ounce domestic draft beers for $2 each Thursday night as a Thirsty Thursday promotion.

Through a partnership with Cutwater Spirits, the Cutwater Club will replace Coolray Field’s Home Plate Club. Members will sit in the closest seat to the batter’s box, have access to a luxury club and eat a pregame chef-inspired meal.

The Stripers will play the Louisville Bats on opening night at Coolray Field, which takes place at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Single-game tickets for May can be purchased on the Stripers’ website.