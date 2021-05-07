Gwinnett Stripers release safety measures, upgrades at Coolray Field

Baseball games at Coolray Field will look a bit different this year.
The Gwinnett Stripers, the Atlanta Braves’ minor-league affiliate, released a series of safety measures on Thursday that will be in effect for the team’s 2021 season. The team also announced that it installed new video display boards in the stadium, ahead of opening night on May 11.
Everyone over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask unless actively eating or drinking in their seat. Coolray Field, located at 2500 Buford Drive in Lawrenceville, can normally accommodate about 10,000 guests, but seating will be capped at 50% capacity. Guests will be seated in groups, spaced six feet apart from other groups.
Guests will be allowed to bring one clear bag to the game, assuming it’s no larger than a reusable grocery bag. The policy will allow staff to perform contactless inspections.
Cashless payments will be encouraged throughout the ball park, including at concession stands. All tickets will be managed online through the Stripers Account Manager or Ticketmaster app. Gameday programs can be downloaded from the Stripers’ website or scanned by QR code after entering the stadium.
The Stripers installed a new 50- by 40-foot LED video display board beyond the right-center field fence, replacing the previous 30- by 40-foot board in the same location. A 42- by 6-foot auxiliary LED video display board in the left-field fence was also replaced.
Both boards will now show graphics, statistics, instant replays, highlights, promotions, advertisements and other content in high definition.
A designated, season-long rideshare pick-up and drop-off zone will be located at the corner of the VIP Lot (Lot A), steps away from the main entrance at Coolray Field. Fans will be able to purchase 12-ounce domestic draft beers for $2 each Thursday night as a Thirsty Thursday promotion.
Through a partnership with Cutwater Spirits, the Cutwater Club will replace Coolray Field’s Home Plate Club. Members will sit in the closest seat to the batter’s box, have access to a luxury club and eat a pregame chef-inspired meal.
The Stripers will play the Louisville Bats on opening night at Coolray Field, which takes place at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Single-game tickets for May can be purchased on the Stripers’ website.