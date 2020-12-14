Gwinnett solicitor commits to prosecuting election worker intimidation

Threats against elections workers have increased since the November presidential election, including a noose hung outside the home of a Gwinnett County man working for Dominion Voting Systems, the company whose software Georgia uses for elections.

Police have had to monitor the homes of officials including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger because of violent threats made by those claiming without evidence he’s part of a conspiracy to swing Georgia’s presidential vote in President-elect Joe Biden’s favor. After three recounts, Biden’s margin of nearly 12,000 votes has held up.