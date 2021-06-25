Gwinnett sheriff starts mental health task force

The task force is starting with two people, but public information officer Ashley Castiblanco said more would be added.

The task force will be led by Lt. Trakida Maldonado, a former hostage negotiator in the sheriff’s office who is a licensed professional counselor. Maldonado has clinical experience with crisis intervention, substance abuse and psychotherapy in addition to her law enforcement work, and she worked as a behavioral specialist in the Emergency Department of Emory Healthcare.