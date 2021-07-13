Gwinnett schools will be closed on Friday

Schools in the Gwinnett County district will close Friday as part of a four-day work week.
Gwinnett schools have operated on a Monday-Thursday schedule since July 6 due to summer vacation.
The closures mean that 12-month employees will not be working Friday in school buildings and summer programs will also not take place.
