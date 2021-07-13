ajc logo
Gwinnett schools will be closed on Friday

The empty halls of Shiloh Middle School in Snellville as seen in June 2020. Ben@BenGray.com for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The empty halls of Shiloh Middle School in Snellville as seen in June 2020. Ben@BenGray.com for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Ben@bengray.com

By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

Schools in the Gwinnett County district will close Friday as part of a four-day work week.

Gwinnett schools have operated on a Monday-Thursday schedule since July 6 due to summer vacation.

The closures mean that 12-month employees will not be working Friday in school buildings and summer programs will also not take place.

