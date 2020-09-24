Gwinnett schools receive more than $50K in STEM grants

The grants will fund hands-on STEM and environmental sustainability projects for classes at Mill Creek High School, Osborne Middle School, Jackson Elementary School, Paul Duke STEM High School and Alcova Elementary School. Each school’s grant ranges in value from $7,985 to $10,000.

Mill Creek High School will receive $8,000 to purchase kits for experiential science projects including rockets and water and soil testing, as well as additional teacher training to use these items in class. Osborne Middle School is also receiving $8,000. This grant will help the school buy makerspace carts and dry erase desks. The carts come with a variety of items that students can use to build objects and work on problem-solving skills.