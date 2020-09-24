Gwinnett schools receive more than $50K in STEM grants

Gwinnett County Public Schools has been awarded nearly $51,000 in grants from the Bosch Community Fund.
The grants will fund hands-on STEM and environmental sustainability projects for classes at Mill Creek High School, Osborne Middle School, Jackson Elementary School, Paul Duke STEM High School and Alcova Elementary School. Each school’s grant ranges in value from $7,985 to $10,000.
Mill Creek High School will receive $8,000 to purchase kits for experiential science projects including rockets and water and soil testing, as well as additional teacher training to use these items in class. Osborne Middle School is also receiving $8,000. This grant will help the school buy makerspace carts and dry erase desks. The carts come with a variety of items that students can use to build objects and work on problem-solving skills.
Jackson Elementary School will receive $7,985 for iPads and LEGO education sets. Paul Duke STEM High School teachers will get new training and project materials with an $8,000 grant. Alcova Elementary School’s $10,000 grant will help start an outdoor classroom with compost bins, rain barrels and raised beds for vegetable gardening. Northbrook Middle School will purchase laptops and build a recording studio with its $8,000 grant.
The Bosch Community Fund is the philanthropic arm of Bosch’s North American operations. Bosch is a German-based engineering and technology company with global reach. The Bosch Community Fund awards up to $3 million in grants for projects in science, technology and environmental sustainability every year.