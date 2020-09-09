Gwinnett schools offering free meals to all children for remainder of 2020

Free breakfasts and lunches will be available for students learning in person and those who are learning virtually. Those who are attending school in person will receive free meals during designated meal times.

Virtual learners will be able to pick up meals curbside Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 132 of the district’s 143 schools. If a student in need of meals attends a school that is not on the curbside pickup list, they or their parent can contact the school for specific pick-up instructions, the district said. Students and parents should check with their school for their designated pick-up hours.

However, students do not have to attend a specific school or even be enrolled in Gwinnett County Public Schools to get a free meal. Anyone 18 years or younger will be allowed to pick up a meal, the district said. Pick-ups will be curbside only, and nobody will be allowed into a school to get a meal.

The program will last through Dec. 31. The district encourages families who may qualify for free and reduced-price lunch to still fill out all necessary paperwork so they will be eligible once the waiver expires.

Schools offering curbside pick-up for free meals

Alcova Elementary School

Alford Elementary School

