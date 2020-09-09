Gwinnett schools offering free meals to all children for remainder of 2020

Gwinnett County Public Schools will offer free meals to anyone 18 and younger for the rest of the year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture granted a waiver to the school district allowing for free meals to be distributed regardless of demonstrated financial need to all students and also non-students. Typically, Gwinnett and other public school districts provide free and reduced-cost meals to students whose family’s household income is under a certain amount. That amount varies depending on family size.
The USDA waiver extends the federal Seamless Summer Option program, which provides funding for free meals for any children who want them during the summer months. The waiver extends additional funding to Gwinnett County Public Schools through the federal School Nutrition program.
The program was extended Monday, Sept. 8, so children can start receiving meals immediately.
The financial value of the waiver is difficult to determine because it will depend on how many meals are distributed, a district spokeswoman said.
Free breakfasts and lunches will be available for students learning in person and those who are learning virtually. Those who are attending school in person will receive free meals during designated meal times.
Virtual learners will be able to pick up meals curbside Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 132 of the district’s 143 schools. If a student in need of meals attends a school that is not on the curbside pickup list, they or their parent can contact the school for specific pick-up instructions, the district said. Students and parents should check with their school for their designated pick-up hours.
However, students do not have to attend a specific school or even be enrolled in Gwinnett County Public Schools to get a free meal. Anyone 18 years or younger will be allowed to pick up a meal, the district said. Pick-ups will be curbside only, and nobody will be allowed into a school to get a meal.
The program will last through Dec. 31. The district encourages families who may qualify for free and reduced-price lunch to still fill out all necessary paperwork so they will be eligible once the waiver expires.
Schools offering curbside pick-up for free meals
Alcova Elementary School
Alford Elementary School
Anderson-Livsey Elementary School
Annistown Elementary School
Arcado Elementary School
Archer High School
Baggett Elementary School
Baldwin Elementary School
Bay Creek Middle School
Beaver Ridge Elementary School
Benefield Elementary School
Berkeley Lake Elementary School
Berkmar High School
Berkmar Middle School
Bethesda Elementary School
Britt Elementary School
Brookwood Elementary School
Brookwood High School
Burnette Elementary School
Camp Creek Elementary School
Cedar Hill Elementary School
Centerville Elementary School
Central Gwinnett High School
Chattahoochee Elementary School
Chesney Elementary School
Coleman Middle School
Collins Hill High School
Cooper Elementary School
Corley Elementary School
Couch Middle School
Craig Elementary School
Creekland Middle School
Crews Middle School
Dacula Elementary School
Dacula High School
Dacula Middle School
Discovery High School
Duluth High School
Duluth Middle School
Duncan Creek Elementary School
Dyer Elementary School
Ferguson Elementary School
Five Forks Middle School
Fort Daniel Elementary School
Freeman’s Mill Elementary School
GIVE Center East
GIVE Center West
Grace Snell Middle School
Graves Elementary School
Grayson Elementary School
Grayson High School
Gwin Oaks Elementary School
Harbins Elementary School
Harmony Elementary School
Harris Elementary School
Head Elementary School
Hopkins Elementary School
Hull Middle School
Ivy Creek Elementary School
Jackson Elementary School
Jenkins Elementary School
Jones Middle School
Jordan Middle School
Kanoheda Elementary School
Knight Elementary School
Lanier High School
Lanier Middle School
Lawrenceville Elementary School
Level Creek Elementary School
Lilburn Elementary School
Lilburn Middle School
Lovin Elementary School
Magill Elementary School
Mason Elementary School
McClure Health Science High School
McConnell Middle School
McKendree Elementary School
Meadowcreek Elementary School
Meadowcreek High School
Mill Creek High School
Minor Elementary School
Moore Middle School
Mountain Park Elementary School
Mountain View High School
Mulberry Elementary School
Nesbit Elementary School
Norcross Elementary School
Norcross High School
North Gwinnett High School
North Gwinnett Middle Schoo
Northbrook Middle School
Norton Elementary School
Osborne Middle School
Parkview High School
Parsons Elementary School
Partee Elementary School
Patrick Elementary School
Paul Duke STEM High School
Peachtree Elementary School
Peachtree Ridge High School
Pharr Elementary School
Pinckneyville Middle School
Puckett’s Mill Elementary School
Radloff Middle School
Richards Middle School
Riverside Elementary School
Roberts Elementary School
Rock Springs Elementary School
Rockbridge Elementary School
Rosebud Elementary School
Shiloh Elementary School
Shiloh High School
Shiloh Middle School
Simonton Elementary School
Simpson Elementary School
Snellville Middle School
South Gwinnett High School
Starling Elementary School
Stripling Elementary School
Sugar Hill Elementary School
Summerour Middle School
Suwanee Elementary School
Sweetwater Middle School
Sycamore Elementary School
Taylor Elementary School
Trickum Middle School
Trip Elementary School
Twin Rivers Middle School
Walnut Grove Elementary School
White Oak Elementary School
Winn Holt Elementary School
Woodward Mill Elementary School