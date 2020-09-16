Gwinnett schools holding virtual job fairs for substitute teachers

The district is holding five virtual job fairs for prospective subs through the end of September. Applicants can also take advantage of open computer lab hours intended to help them complete their applications.

To qualify, candidates must have at least 60 semester hours or 90 quarter hours of college credit. In addition to the online application, potential substitutes must also submit a reference and a copy of their college diploma or transcripts. Applicants without a valid or expired teaching certificate, or experience student teaching in Gwinnett County Public Schools, must complete the district’s substitute teacher training program.