Gwinnett schools holding virtual job fairs for substitute teachers

Gwinnett County Public Schools is looking for more substitute teachers.
The district is holding five virtual job fairs for prospective subs through the end of September. Applicants can also take advantage of open computer lab hours intended to help them complete their applications.
To qualify, candidates must have at least 60 semester hours or 90 quarter hours of college credit. In addition to the online application, potential substitutes must also submit a reference and a copy of their college diploma or transcripts. Applicants without a valid or expired teaching certificate, or experience student teaching in Gwinnett County Public Schools, must complete the district’s substitute teacher training program.
Substitute teachers are paid between $98 and $120 per day and can work both daily and long-term assignments, according to the district. Because of Gwinnett County’s hybrid learning format this semester, in which students were able to choose whether to return to the classroom or take classes online, subs could teach an in-person, virtual or hybrid class, the district said in a release. Hybrid classes have students in the classroom and watching through video conference technology.
The job fairs will be held:
- September 16, 6 p.m.
- September 21, 2 p.m.
- September 23, 6 p.m.
- September 28, 2 p.m.
- September 30, 6 p.m.
Computer lab hours for applicants will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 in the Galileo Computer Lab in Building 200 of the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, located at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee. Masks are required in the building at all times. Substitute teachers are required to wear masks in the classroom, as are all students, faculty, staff and visitors on district property.
Anyone with further questions can email substitutes@gcpsk12.org.