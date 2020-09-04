Gwinnett school return plan praised as national model by health director

Gwinnett County Public Schools is in its second week of the three-week return plan. Students opting for classroom learning started returning Aug. 26. Children at the beginning of each level of learning — kindergartners, first graders, sixth graders and ninth graders — and special education students were the first group to come back after spending the first two weeks of the school year completely virtual. Grades 2, 3, 7 and 10 returned Sept. 2, and the remaining grades — 4, 5, 8, 11 and 12 — will come back Sept. 9.

As of Friday, the district expects about 40% of its more than 180,000 students to be learning in person this fall, said Steve Flynt, associate superintendent for curriculum and instructional support. The split was almost 50/50 on Aug. 20, before any students had gone back to schools, but parents are able to change their children’s selection as late as the evening before their grade returns. Discovery High School planned for up to 1,500 of its more than 2,700 students to return this year, but as the last phase of returning students is nearing, they now expect between 900 and 1,000, Principal Marci Sledge said.