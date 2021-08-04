ajc logo
X

Gwinnett school leaders approve $50 million for pandemic recovery

The J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
The J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center in Suwanee, Georgia, on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Leaders of Gwinnett County Public Schools earlier this summer approved more than $50 million in spending, mostly from federal relief funds, to address students’ academic and emotional needs as COVID-19 continues to disrupt education.

The school district will nearly double its corps of social workers and hire tutors as well as additional employees to oversee social and emotional learning, said Jeff Mathews, assistant superintendent for leadership development, at a recent school board meeting.

“A lot of these are already in progress, and they have been implemented and are moving forward,” Mathews said.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Four different ad hoc committees that looked at pandemic recovery and staffing in the school district recommended the initiatives, including the hiring of 19 additional social workers for nearly $2 million. The budget for this school year provides for five more social workers.

All 24 positions are posted and the hiring process has begun, said Sloan Roach, school district spokeswoman.

The school district employed 19 social workers as of the end of last school year, for a ratio of one social worker per 9,473 students. That ratio is higher than six other metro Atlanta school districts and the state education department’s recommendation of one social worker per 2,475 students, according to a presentation by school officials.

ExploreWith surprise tax windfall, Gwinnett gives teachers bigger raises

Social workers train school staff on social and emotional supports and are uniquely qualified to provide therapeutic services, said Collins Hill High School Principal Kerensa Wing, a former national principal of the year and a member of the committee.

“They do work alongside school counselors, and our school counselors are supporting students with academic, social and emotional needs, but they are not licensed professional counselors,” Wing said.

In Other News
1
Clayton County Schools facing positive COVID-19 case related to buses...
2
DeKalb County School District bans visitors due to COVID-19 surge
3
Map: Coronavirus deaths and cases in Georgia (updated Aug. 3)
4
Atlanta mayor advocates for vaccinations after city returned to mask...
5
DeKalb commission gives blessing to higher cap on rental aid
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top