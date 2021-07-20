Gwinnett school district sets final deadline for digital learning signup

Gwinnett County Public Schools families who wish to change from in-person to digital learning for the school year that begins next month must inform their schools by Aug. 2.
“At that point, we would’ve hired a specific number of teachers and we’ll have a cap on the number of available seats,” said Al Taylor, associate superintendent for school improvement and operations, during a recent school board meeting. “Digital learning won’t be an option for students to transition to after August 2nd.”
As of this month, 3,211 students, or less than 2% of the school district, are signed up for digital learning.
The school year begins Aug. 4. On that date, only kindergarteners, first-graders, sixth-graders, ninth-graders and special needs students who spend most of the day in small groups will return to school buildings, while the rest learn remotely. Grades 2, 3, 7 and 10 return to buildings Aug. 5 and the rest of the district returns Aug. 9.