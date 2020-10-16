Gwinnett public schools extends free meals program

Gwinnett County Public Schools' free meals program is being extended through the end of the 2020-2021 school year.
The district recently received an extension on a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that had allowed them to serve free breakfast and lunch to any Gwinnett County residents aged 18 or under through the end of 2020. Now, they will be available through the last day of school: May 26, 2021.
The USDA-administered program is typically intended to keep free meals available to young people who need them while schools are closed over the summer. It was extended into the school year to assist families who typically receive free and reduced lunch as well as those impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
People age 18 and under can receive the meals Monday through Friday at 132 Gwinnett County schools, regardless of whether they are attending in-person classes, learning remotely or not enrolled in the district at all. Curbside pickup is generally offered at each school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, but families should verify with the school they intend to pick up from, the district said. Students attending classes inside school buildings will receive the good during designated meal times.
Meals are not offered on weekends or student holidays.
The schools offering curbside pick-up for free meals are:
Alcova Elementary School
Alford Elementary School
Anderson-Livsey Elementary School
Annistown Elementary School
Arcado Elementary School
Archer High School
Baggett Elementary School
Baldwin Elementary School
Bay Creek Middle School
Beaver Ridge Elementary School
Benefield Elementary School
Berkeley Lake Elementary School
Berkmar High School
Berkmar Middle School
Bethesda Elementary School
Britt Elementary School
Brookwood Elementary School
Brookwood High School
Burnette Elementary School
Camp Creek Elementary School
Cedar Hill Elementary School
Centerville Elementary School
Central Gwinnett High School
Chattahoochee Elementary School
Chesney Elementary School
Coleman Middle School
Collins Hill High School
Cooper Elementary School
Corley Elementary School
Couch Middle School
Craig Elementary School
Creekland Middle School
Crews Middle School
Dacula Elementary School
Dacula High School
Dacula Middle School
Discovery High School
Duluth High School
Duluth Middle School
Duncan Creek Elementary School
Dyer Elementary School
Ferguson Elementary School
Five Forks Middle School
Fort Daniel Elementary School
Freeman’s Mill Elementary School
GIVE Center East
GIVE Center West
Grace Snell Middle School
Graves Elementary School
Grayson Elementary School
Grayson High School
Gwin Oaks Elementary School
Harbins Elementary School
Harmony Elementary School
Harris Elementary School
Head Elementary School
Hopkins Elementary School
Hull Middle School
Ivy Creek Elementary School
Jackson Elementary School
Jenkins Elementary School
Jones Middle School
Jordan Middle School
Kanoheda Elementary School
Knight Elementary School
Lanier High School
Lanier Middle School
Lawrenceville Elementary School
Level Creek Elementary School
Lilburn Elementary School
Lilburn Middle School
Lovin Elementary School
Magill Elementary School
Mason Elementary School
McClure Health Science High School
McConnell Middle School
McKendree Elementary School
Meadowcreek Elementary School
Meadowcreek High School
Mill Creek High School
Minor Elementary School
Moore Middle School
Mountain Park Elementary School
Mountain View High School
Mulberry Elementary School
Nesbit Elementary School
Norcross Elementary School
Norcross High School
North Gwinnett High School
North Gwinnett Middle School
Northbrook Middle School
Norton Elementary School
Osborne Middle School
Parkview High School
Parsons Elementary School
Partee Elementary School
Patrick Elementary School
Paul Duke STEM High School
Peachtree Elementary School
Peachtree Ridge High School
Pharr Elementary School
Pinckneyville Middle School
Puckett’s Mill Elementary School
Radloff Middle School
Richards Middle School
Riverside Elementary School
Roberts Elementary School
Rock Springs Elementary School
Rockbridge Elementary School
Rosebud Elementary School
Shiloh Elementary School
Shiloh High School
Shiloh Middle School
Simonton Elementary School
Simpson Elementary School
Snellville Middle School
South Gwinnett High School
Starling Elementary School
Stripling Elementary School
Sugar Hill Elementary School
Summerour Middle School
Suwanee Elementary School
Sweetwater Middle School
Sycamore Elementary School
Taylor Elementary School
Trickum Middle School
Trip Elementary School
Twin Rivers Middle School
Walnut Grove Elementary School
White Oak Elementary School
Winn Holt Elementary School
Woodward Mill Elementary School