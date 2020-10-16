Gwinnett public schools extends free meals program

The district recently received an extension on a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that had allowed them to serve free breakfast and lunch to any Gwinnett County residents aged 18 or under through the end of 2020. Now, they will be available through the last day of school: May 26, 2021.

The USDA-administered program is typically intended to keep free meals available to young people who need them while schools are closed over the summer. It was extended into the school year to assist families who typically receive free and reduced lunch as well as those impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.