Gwinnett parents can soon choose online or in-person classes for spring

Students wearing masks arrive to Jackson Elementary School in Lawrenceville on Aug. 26, 2020. (HYOSUB SHIN / HYOSUB.SHIN@AJC.COM)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Amanda C. Coyne, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The window to choose between in-person and digital learning for Gwinnett County Public Schools' spring semester will soon open.

The selection period will be open from Oct. 28 to Nov. 15, Steve Flynt, associate superintendent for curriculum and instructional support, said at Thursday’s board of education meeting.

Families can choose to keep children in their current learning option or switch, he said. Children in the same household aren’t required to choose the same option; one child could go to school in person and their sibling could learn remotely.

Parents can make their choice through Gwinnett County Public Schools' Parent Portal. The software allows parents and guardians to access students' grades, attendance records and other school documents. It is available in multiple languages, including Spanish and Korean.

If students opt for a different setting for the spring than they did in the fall, their teachers and class schedule could change, Flynt said.

About 60% of Gwinnett students chose digital learning for the fall semester. The district allowed students to return to classrooms over a three-week phase-in period. All students who chose in-person learning were back in schools by Sept. 9.

