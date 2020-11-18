Gwinnett opening 23 ballot drop boxes for January runoff

The boxes are monitored by video cameras 24 hours a day, but the video is not monitored by a person in real time. The Georgia Republican Party requested video of Gwinnett’s drop boxes and were intitially met with a $15,000 bill — governments can charge for the time and work it takes to compile public documents when they are requested through a public information request. Director of Community Services Tina Fleming said the county later revised the fee to a lower total.

If the cameras ever stop working, the county is flagged and an employee is sent to the drop box to monitor until the camera is working again, Fleming said. That explanation made O’Lenick more comfortable continuing to use the boxes, she said. No action was taken to limit the boxes' availability or add additional staffing.

Multiple members of the public called into the teleconference meeting to express their support for continuing the use of the drop boxes.

“With us still being in the midst of a pandemic and numbers beginning to soar in our community once again, it is still absolutely paramount that we use all measures that we can to protect voters who want to exercise their right to vote without putting themselves and their families at risk,” said state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, in a statement read by a staffer.

Gwinnett County drop boxes will be opened after they begin sending absentee ballots to voters by mail; that date has not yet been determined. The boxes can be found at the following locations:

Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford

Buford-Sugar Hill Branch Library, 2100 Buford Highway, Buford

Dacula Park Activity Building, 2735 Old Auburn Avenue, Dacula

Dacula Branch Library, 265 Dacula Road, Dacula

Hamilton Mill Branch Library, 3690 Braselton Highway, Dacula

Shorty Howell Park Activity Building, 2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth

Duluth Branch Library, 3840 Duluth Park Lane, Duluth

Grayson Branch Library, 700 Grayson Parkway, Grayson

Gwinnett Voter Registrations & Elections Beauty P. Baldwin Building, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville

Collins Hill Branch Library, 455 Camp Perrin Road, Lawrenceville

Five Forks Branch Library, 2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville Branch Library, 1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville

Lilburn Branch Library, 4817 Church Street NW, Lilburn

Mountain Park Branch Library, 1210 Pounds Road, Lilburn

Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross

Norcross Branch Library, 6025 Buford Highway, Norcross

Peachtree Corners Branch Library, 5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners

Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Centerville Branch Library, 3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville

Snellville Branch Library, 2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

Mountain Park Aquatic Center,1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain

George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee

Suwanee Branch Library, 361 Main Street, Suwanee