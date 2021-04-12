Gwinnett nonprofit ‘bridging the gap’ by helping teens explore careers, donating food and supplies

Kevin Freeman, Ryan Cox, Leonard Russell & LaShanta Cox (left to right) listen to Thasin Wahid explain an eye test machine at First Class Eye Care in Duluth. Ryan Cox founded the nonprofit Gwinnett Chatt Outreach last year that mostly donates food and other supplies and furthers community relations with the police. But one of its programs is called "Bridging the Gap," where he takes a group of high school students around to different businesses around Gwinnett County to show them different career opportunities. PHIL SKINNER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Besides help from his wife and occasional volunteers, Cox largely runs and self-funds the nonprofit by himself from his Dacula home, relying on donations and merchandise sales. He kicked off the nonprofit’s efforts in February last year, donating food and other supplies and holding events to further community relations with law enforcement, in addition to the “Bridging the Gap” program.

Many people assume the “Chatt” part of the nonprofit’s name is a reference to the Chattahoochee River, Cox said, but it’s actually an homage to his hometown of Chattanooga.

Growing up in the eastern area of the Tennessee town, Cox was bused to school 45 minutes away. He noticed the nice lifestyles of his peers, whose parents worked as engineers at a nuclear plant and drove expensive cars. He aspired to live in an affluent neighborhood one day, but with a mission to give back to the less fortunate, he said.

Cox moved to metro Atlanta to attend Le Cordon Bleu’s culinary college in Tucker. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he left his most recent culinary job as a chef at a medical college in Suwanee. He had an option to return to work, but instead put all his energy into his nonprofit.

While shopping at Home Depot, Cox encountered a woman who couldn’t afford a box fan. He paid for it, giving him the idea to donate 100 box fans and water to people during an event at Lawrenceville City Hall. It only took him a little over an hour to hand them all out, he said.

A few weeks ago, Cox delivered more than 100 boxes of baby supplies to Gwinnett families in need. He personally delivered about 50 of them, with five volunteers delivering the rest.

So far, Cox has taken six groups of high schoolers to different businesses as part of his program. The businesses sponsor the students, paying for their visit, lunch and T-shirt. He currently lets five or six high schoolers sign up for each day, but he hopes to take anywhere from 10-15 students once the days of social distancing are gone.

As a father of twin 8-year-olds, Cox said he makes sure to teach them the importance of giving back to their community. It’s not uncommon to see his boy and girl help out at donations, he said.

“It’s amazing that they get to see their dad in that light,” LaShanta Cox said. “They get to learn from him the importance of community and serving, (like) we talk about in our home. They understand it, but the fact they can witness him doing it, I’m hoping that it’ll be a characteristic they keep and take with them.”