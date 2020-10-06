Gwinnett names top teacher for every district school

This is the first step in the Gwinnett County Public Schools Teacher of the Year award process. Of the 139 local teachers of the year, 25 will be chosen as semi-finalists for the district-wide award. That will be narrowed down to six finalists, then winners for elementary school, middle school and high school levels. From those school-level winners, one will be chosen as Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year and move on to compete for the title of Georgia Teacher of the Year.

Rebecca Carlisle, a history teacher at North Gwinnett High School, won the district-wide award in 2019.