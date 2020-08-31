Gwinnett library hosting free drive-thru food pantries

One drive-thru food distribution event will be held Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlanta Community Food Bank at the Norcross library branch, located at 6025 Buford Hwy. Food will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, starting at 11 a.m. and lasting as long as the food does. There is a limit of one package of food per vehicle. Each package has 20 lbs of fresh produce, meat and shelf stable items. No pre-registration or ID is required.

The library is also partnering with Lettum Eat for regular drive-thru meal distribution events at the Centerville and Buford branches. Lettum Eat is a Christian ministry group focused on hunger relief. The drive-thru events start Wednesday, Sept. 2; the Buford branch will host distribution on Wednesdays and the Centerville branch will host on Thursdays, both starting at 11 a.m. There is a limit of one meal per person, and they will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. The Buford branch is located at 2100 Buford Hwy and the Centerville branch is located at 3025 Bethany Church Road in Snellville. The events are expected to continue on a weekly basis.